‘Depute replacement for CRPF men at Nizamuddin’

The Delhi High Court has asked the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) to depute replacement for CRPF personnel at the barricades at the entrance and exit to Nizamuddin West Colony, who were removed after some of the personnel tested COVID-19 positive.

Justice C. Hari Shankar gave the direction after the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) Nizamuddin West filed a petition that due to the absence of security personnel the colony has become a thoroughfare.

Current situation

The RWA contended that this created a serious health hazard, especially in the current situation, in which the city is ravaged by the pandemic.

Justice Shankar said if the CRPF personnel cannot be deputed for any reason, the police are to be deputed for the said purpose. “Needless to say, this shall be done strictly in accordance with the guidelines framed by the Centre Central and State governments during the present period of lockdown and not in derogation thereof,” to ensure that the colony does not become a thoroughfare for traffic, the court said.