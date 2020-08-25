Departmental inquiry against constable after video goes viral

NEW DELHI

In the footage, he was seen thrashing a pavement dweller

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a Delhi Police constable after a video of him thrashing a person in south-west Delhi’s RK Puram went viral on the social media, police said on Tuesday.

In the video, the policeman can be seen thrashing a pavement dweller with a stick. He is folding his hands and pleading with the constable to stop as another officer stands at a distance watching.

DCP (South-West) Devender Arya said: “The beat staff patrolling near Ekta Vihar, JJ camp, saw four-five boys loitering and sitting around a public toilet. Since they were briefed about repeated concerns raised by women of nearby camps, who had been using the public toilet especially at night, the staffers asked the boys to leave the place immediately. However, during their second round around 3 a.m., they saw the boys again and ‘chased them away’.”

The DCP said that an inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of constable as shown in the video and disciplinary action will be taken depending on the outcome of the inquiry.