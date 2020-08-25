Departmental inquiry against constable after video goes viral

A departmental inquiry has been initiated against a Delhi Police constable after a video of him thrashing a person in south-west Delhi’s RK Puram went viral on the social media, police said on Tuesday.
In the video, the policeman can be seen thrashing a pavement dweller with a stick. He is folding his hands and pleading with the constable to stop as another officer stands at a distance watching.
DCP (South-West) Devender Arya said: “The beat staff patrolling near Ekta Vihar, JJ camp, saw four-five boys loitering and sitting around a public toilet. Since they were briefed about repeated concerns raised by women of nearby camps, who had been using the public toilet especially at night, the staffers asked the boys to leave the place immediately. However, during their second round around 3 a.m., they saw the boys again and ‘chased them away’.”
The DCP said that an inquiry has been ordered into the conduct of constable as shown in the video and disciplinary action will be taken depending on the outcome of the inquiry.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath