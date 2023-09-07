Denying bail to acid attack accused, Delhi HC says ‘cannot close eyes to victim’s pain’

September 07, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:14 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court has refused to grant bail to a man in an acid attack case, observing that it cannot close its eyes to the unseen psychological pain of the victim and that it was essential to establish a formidable deterrent to such offences.

The order dated September 4 comes on a plea by the accused, seeking his release on the ground that the minimum punishment for the offence was 10 years and he had already spent nine years in judicial custody.

The case was reported in 2014, where a 30-year-old woman working as a senior resident in a government hospital here became a victim of acid attack in broad daylight in west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma, however, said that an acid attack was “among the most grievous crimes in contemporary society” and the accused’s agony of long incarceration has to be appreciated on the similar lines as the victim’s wait for justice.

“These attacks often result in life-altering injuries, causing not only physical pain but also emotional scars that may never heal,” the court observed. In such situations, the court’s role as a guardian of justice needs to come to the fore, it added.

The order stated that the court “cannot close its eyes to the unseen psychological pain, and the aftermath faced by the victim which continues throughout her life and how this incident may have evoked fear and insecurity in many girls in the society”.

While the accused may “bemoan his long incarceration while the trial is continuing”, the court said it “cannot ignore that the victim has to wear black glasses most of the time of her life”.

The High Court, however, directed the trial court to conclude the case within four months after taking it up on a day-to-day basis.

“These acts of violence not only inflict physical and psychological trauma on victims but also sow seeds of fear and insecurity in society. Hence, it is essential that the court establishes a formidable deterrent against such offenses,” Justice Sharma noted.

According to the High Court, while the accused has remained in jail for long and his personal liberty stood curtailed, the victim suffered about 41% disability of the right eye as well as unassessable fear, anxiety as well as psychological pain and was also hostage of an unseen psychological trauma.

It added the accused had “meticulously devised and rehearsed a plan to commit this heinous act, with the clear intention of devastating” the future of the victim.