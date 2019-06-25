Dentist who flashed gun and fired celebratory shots lands in cop’s net

A 26-year-old dentist, who was seen flashing a gun and firing celebratory shots in a video, was arrested on Monday, the police said.

In the video, which had gone viral on social media, the dentist along with his friends was seen firing in the air in Shahdara, the police said.

The accused Kamal Deep, a resident of Shahdara, quit his job at a hospital a couple of days ago and was currently preparing for higher studies, they said.

Returning after wedding

According to the police, the incident took place on June 21 when a few men, all residents of Delhi, were returning after attending the wedding ceremony of a friend in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh.

Went viral on June 22

“On their way back home, they recorded a nearly 30-second video on a mobile phone near Muskan Chowk in which they were seen holding guns and firing in the air,” the police said. A case was registered against the accused after the video went viral on social media platforms on June 22, the police said.

“During interrogation, the accused told the police that on June 21, he along with his friends went to attend the wedding of their best friend at Lotus Grey Banquet Hall in Sahibabad. When they were returning, they reached near Muskan Chowk and stopped their vehicle and opened fire in the air,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Ved Prakash Surya.

Deep has disclosed names of the other accused and efforts are on to nab them, the officer added.