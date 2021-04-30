Dentist held for selling Remdesivir

A 32-year-old dentist has been arrested by a special task force (STF) formed by the Delhi government for selling Remdesivir and a total of eight injections were recovered, a statement said.

All District Magistrates were instructed to form STFs to crackdown on hoarding and black marketing of drugs.

The dentist, Vishu Aggarwal, MDS, was apprehended from Barwala Chowk with his car and he was found possessing three injections of Remdesivir without any receipt or prescription.

During interrogation, Dr. Aggarwal disclosed that he procured the injections from Nikhil Garg (22) for ₹35,000 per injection and was planning to sell those at ₹45,000 per injection.

“During interrogation, Nikhil disclosed that the recovered injections were procured from one Naveen from Rohini. We have filed an FIR and efforts are being made to arrest Naveen,” said Isha Khosla, District Magistrate (North).