Dense fog spurs travel woes in Delhi, around 30 flights and trains delayed

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius

January 16, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:14 am IST - New Delhi

A view of the Mehrauli-Gurugram road covered in dense fog as the cold waves continue on a cold winter day, in New Delhi on January 15, 2024.

A view of the Mehrauli-Gurugram road covered in dense fog as the cold waves continue on a cold winter day, in New Delhi on January 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

As the national capital woke to freezing weather on January 16, around 30 flights departing from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport were delayed and 17 were cancelled due to weather conditions, airport officials said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 5 degrees Celsius. Many passengers were seen waiting at the airport with their luggage. "My flight was about to depart at 8:40 a.m. but it is now scheduled to depart at 10:30 am...The reason they have given is mainly due to weather and fog," a passenger told ANI.

The Delhi airport issued an advisory in this regard that stated, "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

Meanwhile, 30 trains were also delayed due to the low visibility caused by fog. Visuals from the Nirankari colony showed a thick blanket of fog covering the area. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department said that the Palam and Safdarjung airports have reported 500-meter visibility.

Taking to 'X', the weather department wrote, "Delhi Palam (VIDP) and Safdarjung Airports are reporting 500 m visibilities at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 16th January." As per the MeT department, fog is considered to be 'shallow' when the visibility stands up to 500 metres. 'Moderate' fog occurs when the visibility remains up to 200 metres. As the visibility is up to 50 metres, the fog is categorised as 'dense'. It is categorised as 'very dense' when the visibility reaches below 50 metres.

Earlier on Monday, visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur, as per the weather department. As the temperature dropped below freezing, people took refuge in the government-run 'Rain Baseras' (Shelter homes).

The night shelters in Delhi are aimed at providing a refuge to homeless people, who live on the streets and have nowhere else to go in the cold. The shelters offer blankets, beds, hot water, and food to those seeking shelter.

