Delhi

Dense fog in Delhi hits flight operations, train service

A thick blanket of dense fog enveloped Delhi and NCR reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets on Monday.

A thick blanket of dense fog enveloped Delhi and NCR reducing visibility and affecting air traffic and vehicular movement in the streets on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

According to SkyMet weather, it was for the first time this season that the Capital was engulfed in such thick fog

Dense fog engulfed the Capital affecting flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, causing delays across the rail network in northern India and disrupting traffic during peak office hour on Monday morning.

According to the MeT department, visibility at Palam airport fell below 125 metres in the early hours and continued to impact operations till 10 a.m. Normal operations at the airport were suspended.

“Due to bad weather, flight operations at Delhi Airport are affected, CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots are currently able to land. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with the airline concerned for updated flight info,” the Delhi Airport said in a statement at 6 a.m. At 8 30 a.m., it said that operations were still being impacted due to weather.

According to private weather forecaster SkyMet weather, the Palam observatory recorded nil visibility at 3 a.m. and it was for the first time this season that the Capital was engulfed in such thick fog.

Cold wave conditions were likely to continue in the Capital that would abate only after a western disturbance brought rain, the MeT department said. The western disturbance is likely to bring a change in the wind direction and bring some respite from one of the coldest spells in the capital since 1997.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 30, 2019 11:14:22 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/dense-fog-in-delhi-hits-flight-operations-train-service/article30430810.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY