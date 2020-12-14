Dense fog in city causes low visibility, traffic snarls

NEW DELHI

Air quality index in ‘very poor’ category

Several parts of the city were engulfed in dense fog, causing low visibility, air, rail and road traffic on Sunday.

The Met department has forecast moderate to dense fog for Monday as well after the the city received light rain on Saturday under the influence of a western disturbance.

The Met said the presence of moisture in the air led to the build-up of fog that reduced visibility at Safdarjung to 200 meters and Palam to 100 metres.

The air quality was in the “very poor” category with an average 24-hour AQI of 305, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Experts said the AQI is likely to improve from the lower end of “very poor” to the higher end of the “poor category” on December 14 and is likely to marginally deteriorate to the lower end of “very poor” on December 15.

The forecast for December 14 reads: “Mainly clear sky with dense fog in the morning.” Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 21 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively on December 14.