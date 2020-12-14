Dense fog in city causes low visibility, traffic snarls

Several parts of the city were engulfed in dense fog, causing low visibility, air, rail and road traffic on Sunday.
The Met department has forecast moderate to dense fog for Monday as well after the the city received light rain on Saturday under the influence of a western disturbance.
The Met said the presence of moisture in the air led to the build-up of fog that reduced visibility at Safdarjung to 200 meters and Palam to 100 metres.
The air quality was in the “very poor” category with an average 24-hour AQI of 305, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. Experts said the AQI is likely to improve from the lower end of “very poor” to the higher end of the “poor category” on December 14 and is likely to marginally deteriorate to the lower end of “very poor” on December 15.
The forecast for December 14 reads: “Mainly clear sky with dense fog in the morning.” Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 21 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively on December 14.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath