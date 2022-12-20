Dense fog engulfs city, mercury dips

December 20, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers stranded at New Delhi raiilway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

A blanket of dense fog engulfed Delhi and its neighbouring areas on Monday morning, impacting road and rail traffic as visibility dropped to 150 metres.

The Indian Meteorological Department said dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue in Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh for the next few days.

“Due to moisture and light winds at lower tropospheric levels over the Indo-Gangetic plains, dense to very dense fog in many/some pockets likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours in the next three days, and dense fog in isolated pockets for subsequent two days,” the IMD forecast read.

However, air traffic was not affected. A railway official said around 20 trains were delayed by 15 minutes to 2 hours in the morning as speed restrictions are being put in place during such conditions. The maximum temperature in the city was 23.2 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal, and the minimum was recorded at 7.2 degrees Celsius, a degree colder than the normal for the season.

