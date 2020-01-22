Delhi

Dense fog blankets Delhi, visibility falls below 150m

Children on their way to attend school on a foggy day in New Delhi on Wednesday

Children on their way to attend school on a foggy day in New Delhi on Wednesday   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The visibility is likely to improve by 11 a.m. with clear skies forecast for the rest of the day

It was a foggy morning in the Capital with visibility falling below 150 metres at several places, according to the IMD.

The visibility is likely to improve by 11 a.m. with clear skies forecast for the rest of the day.

“Delhi reported dense/very dense fog (visibility: 25-50 metre) at 0530 hrs IST of today and dense/very dense fog likely to continue till 1000-1100 a.m. and improve thereafter. Dense to very dense fog very likely to affect flight operations and transportation due to poor visibility,” the IMD tweeted on Wednesday morning.

According to SkyMet weather, the wind direction is likely to change from the current easterly direction to a north/northwesterly direction that will blow away any chance of fog in the next couple of days. The winds are expected to be strong and will improve the AQI as well, SkyMet added.

Mainly clear sky is expected on Republic Day.

