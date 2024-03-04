Denied ticket for LS poll, Harsh Vardhan quits active politics

March 04, 2024 01:30 am | Updated 01:30 am IST - New Delhi

Sitting Chandni Chowk MP Harsh Vardhan quit active politics on Sunday, a day after the BJP chose a fresh face as its candidate over him for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll.

An ENT doctor by profession, the leader in a long post on X said he will return to his clinic after “over 30 years of a glorious electoral career”.

“...I won all five Assembly and two parliamentary elections that I fought with exemplary margins, and held a multitude of prestigious positions in the party and the governments at the State and Centre. I finally bow out to return to my roots,” he added.

The BJP on Saturday announced candidates for five out of Delhi’s seven parliamentary constituencies as part of its list of 195 names across 16 States and two Union Territories.

It retained only Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi seat while dropping its four of the sitting MPs, including Mr. Vardhan. In the upcoming election, Praveen Khandelwal will be contesting from the Chandni Chowk.

In 2014, Mr. Vardhan had defeated the then Congress leader Kapil Sibal to win the Chandni Chowk seat while in the 2019 poll, he defeated Jai Prakash Agarwal of the Congress.

The former Union Health Minister said service to mankind was his motto.

“A swayamsewak at heart, I have always been an ardent admirer of Deendayal Upadhyay ji’s antodaya philosophy of striving to serve the last man in the queue,” he said.

Mr. Vardhan said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) could convince him to join politics only because politics for him was an opportunity to fight against poverty, disease and ignorance.

“Without remorse, I must say that it has been a marvellous innings during which my passion to serve the common man was quenched,” he said.

