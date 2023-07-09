ADVERTISEMENT

Denied money to buy drugs, man in Rohini stabs wife to death

July 09, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The accused Akbar and his wife had problems due to his drug addiction, the police said

The Hindu Bureau

A man stabbed his wife to death in north-west Delhi’s Rohini allegedly due to marital problems caused by his drug addiction, the police said on Saturday.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received on Friday at the K.N. Katju Marg police station about the incident. The victim, 28, was taken to BSA Hospital but she was declared brought dead, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the accused, Akbar, 30 has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and found during the investigation that Akbar stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife when she refused to give money for his drug habit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US