Denied money to buy drugs, man in Rohini stabs wife to death

The accused Akbar and his wife had problems due to his drug addiction, the police said

July 09, 2023 01:35 am | Updated 01:35 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

A man stabbed his wife to death in north-west Delhi’s Rohini allegedly due to marital problems caused by his drug addiction, the police said on Saturday.

According to an officer, a PCR call was received on Friday at the K.N. Katju Marg police station about the incident. The victim, 28, was taken to BSA Hospital but she was declared brought dead, he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said the accused, Akbar, 30 has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

The police filed a case under IPC Section 302 (murder) and found during the investigation that Akbar stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife when she refused to give money for his drug habit.

