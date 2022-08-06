Delhi

Denied money for liquor, man attacks friend with paper cutter

Staff ReporterAugust 06, 2022 01:56 IST
Updated: August 06, 2022 01:56 IST

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking his friend with a paper cutter after the latter did not give him money to buy liquor, the police said on Friday.

DCP (Central) Shweta Chauhan said the accused has been identified as Vikranta, a resident of Bihar. The police received information about the attack on Wednesday after the victim’s wife rushed him to Lok Nayak Hospital, a senior police officer said.

The victim, Abdulla, identified his attacker following which Vikranta was arrested, the officer said.

