‘Denied admission’, pregnant woman dies in ambulance

Noida

07 June 2020 02:10 IST

Family claims eight hospitals denied treatment

An eight-month pregnant woman died in an ambulance in Noida after her family allegedly struggled for over 13 hours to get her admitted in a hospital as half-a-dozen medical facilities denied her treatment.

The Gautam Buddha Nagar administration said it had ordered a probe to ascertain the facts related to the death of a 30-year-old Khoda Colony resident, Neelam, in an ambulance outside a hospital in Greater Noida on Friday night.

Govt. and private hospitals

In a video circulating on social media, Neelam’s husband Vijender Singh said he had pleaded at the doors of eight hospitals, including government-run ones before his wife died. “First, we went to the ESI Hospital then to another in Sector 30 [the Child PGI]; from there we went to Sharda Hospital and then to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences [GIMS] in Greater Noida. But all of them refused to admit her,” her husband alleged.

“She was admitted into GIMS where she also got a ventilator but it was too late by then. She died inside the ambulance,” he added.

According to him, his wife was undergoing treatment for pregnancy-related complications at the Shivalik Hospital in Noida, which is a private facility. He said the family had also tried to get her admitted at the Jaypee Hospital and Fortis Hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar and the Max Hospital in Vaishali, Ghaziabad, only to be allegedly told that no beds were available. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L.Y. has ordered a probe in the incident.

Investigation ordered

“Additional DM Munindra Nath Upadhyay and Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri will probe the matter. The District Magistrate has instructed them to immediately carry out a probe and take action,” the administration said.

In a similar incident on May 25, a newborn child had died allegedly due to lack of medical support as his father kept shuttling from one hospital to another between Greater Noida and Noida and two private hospitals had been booked for alleged negligence.