Denial of permission to Aishe questioned in Bengal Assembly

After JNU Students’ Union president and SFI leader Aishe Ghosh was denied permission to speak at Calcutta University here on Thursday and was not allowed to campaign at Jadavpur University a day after, the issue became a subject of debate in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on Friday.
Leader of the Left legislature party, Sujan Chakraborty, raised the issue in the House and questioned as to why the Ms. Ghosh was not allowed to speak at CU.
In her response, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that there was too much politics being played over about one person being denied permission and getting a blow on the head.
