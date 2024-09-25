Dengue, malaria cases on the rise in Delhi, people resort to private fumigation

Over 300 cases of dengue were reported in the city over the past seven days, taking the total number of cases in the national capital so far this year to 1,229, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) stated in a report on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 651 cases of dengue have been detected in the Capital this month, while 256 cases were detected in August, states the report, suggesting a steady rise in dengue cases.

Delhi has reported fewer dengue cases than reported during the corresponding period last year — 3,013. However, the number of malaria and chikungunya cases detected this year is higher than those detected during the same period in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 363 cases of malaria have been reported in the city till this month, while the figure stood at 294 in the corresponding month in 2023. As for chikungunya, 43 cases have been reported so far. This is nearly double the figure from last year when 23 cases were reported till this time of the year.

The spike in vector-borne diseases has forced several residents to take up fumigation privately instead of depending on the civic agency.

Somya, 24, said, “My family and I live in an area prone to waterlogging. So we decided to get our home fumigated instead of depending on the MCD.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another Delhi resident said, “Some people in our locality pooled in almost ₹6,000 to get fumigation done near our home in Sant Nagar.”

The civic body has issued over 1.14 lakh legal notices and 39,338 challans against those found to have violated Delhi Municipal Corporation (Malaria and Other Mosquito Borne Diseases) bye-laws.

Repeat offenders have been fined ₹24.82 lakh, and police complaints have been filed against 9,241 people who did not follow the rules, the MCD also said.

A civic official said the agency plans to increase fogging operations during upcoming festivals like Dasara and Durga Puja.

The official added that the agency has been able to contain the spread of dengue this year due to their multi-pronged efforts to combat vector-borne diseases, which includes house-to-house inspections, regular insecticide spraying, and public awareness campaigns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.