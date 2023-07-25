ADVERTISEMENT

Dengue cases in the Capital till July 22 at a five-year high

July 25, 2023 01:34 am | Updated 01:34 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

A worker fumigates relief tents set up for flood victims in the Capital. | Photo Credit: ANI

Over 180 cases of dengue were reported in the city till July 22 this year, which is the most Delhi has seen in this period over the past five years, as per a report by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It also recorded 61 cases of Malaria and 14 of chikungunya during the same period.

A senior MCD official said vector-borne diseases are on the rise earlier than expected this year due to heavy rain and waterlogging in the city. “The city normally sees a spike in dengue cases in the months of August and September,” the official added.

