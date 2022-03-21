Dengue cases in double digits for third consecutive month

Rise in cases due to strike by mosquito breeding checkers: Oberoi

Though the Capital recorded only four dengue cases over the past week, the caseload for March has already touched double digits (13) — a first in the last five years, data records till March 19 show.

A total of 52 cases have been reported this season; the caseload for the months of January and February had also touched double digits at 23 and 16 respectively. According to the data provided by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), which is also the nodal agency for data collection on the dengue situation in the city, the caseload recorded in each of these months — from 2017 to 2021 — has remained below double digits.

SDMC Standing Committee Chairman BK Oberoi said the rise in cases was due to mosquito breeding checkers, serving under the civic bodies, going on a strike last month over regularisation of services.

“There is a marginal increase in cases for the current season when compared to the previous years; it is not alarming. However, going by the current trend in cases, I would not be surprised if there is a massive increase in cases this season,” said S.P. Byotra, senior consultant and chairman of the medicine department at Ganga Ram Hospital.

Untraced cases

“The increase in cases this season, when compared to the previous years, is mostly because case reporting has improved significantly. However, cases in the untraced category are a problem,” said a senior civic official, adding that a similar trend in untraced cases was observed last year.

More than half of the cases this season — 32 out of 52 — remain untraced after investigation. Last year, the Capital witnessed over 9,613 cases and 23 deaths — the worst since 2015. Last year, over 2,900 cases of dengue remained untraced after investigation.