Dengue cases cross 8,000 mark in Delhi

30 November 2021 02:23 IST

1,148 cases reported last week; season’s total is the highest since 2015; death toll remains at 9

The Capital recorded 1,148 cases of dengue over the past week (till November 27), taking this month’s caseload to 6,739, a civic report said on Monday. The season’s total has reached 8,276 cases, the highest since 2015 when the city reported close to 16,000 cases. The death toll stands at nine.

North Delhi saw the highest number of cases last week at 273, followed by south Delhi with 242 cases and east Delhi with 192 cases.

Till November 20, Delhi had recorded 7,128 cases. Between November 13 and 20, north Delhi saw 543 cases, followed by south Delhi with 444 cases, while east Delhi reported 221 cases.

A majority of Delhi’s dengue cases for this season were recorded in November. In October, the Capital reported 1,196 cases, while there were 217 cases in September.

“Dengue cases have dropped at a swift rate but people should continue to monitor mosquito-breeding sites at their homes. The halt in rain has been a major factor for the dip in cases,” a civic body official said.

In the current season, north Delhi has recorded 2,389 cases, followed by south Delhi with 2,298 cases. East Delhi has reported 931 cases, the lowest among the three municipal corporations.

Apart from the corporations, the New Delhi Municipal Council recorded 72 cases, while Delhi Cantonment and other areas reported 132 and 17 cases respectively, for this season.

“We are hardly seeing any new cases, not even for consultations at the OPD. There is no new admission as well. The change in the weather can be attributed to the drop in cases,” a doctor at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said.

This season, a total of 2,437 cases remain untraced after investigation.