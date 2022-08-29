Dengue cases cross 200-mark in Delhi so far this year

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capital recorded 16 cases of dengue over the past week (till August 27), taking this year’s caseload to 205, according to a civic report on Monday.

Of the 16 cases, eight were marked under the untraced after investigation category. This year, more than half of the cases (128 out of 205) have remained untraced after investigation.

Despite a weekly rise in cases being marked under the category, civic officials have been unable to explain the reasons behind the consistent surge while stating that the numbers are a result of “robust case reporting”.

In double digits

The caseload – from January 1 to August 27 – continues to remain the highest in the last four years, while each of the months have seen caseloads in double digits, which is a first in the last five years.

Last year, the Capital recorded 9,613 cases of dengue and 23 deaths, while over 2,900 cases remained untraced after investigation.

In August 2021, the caseload stood at 72, while this was followed by a massive surge in the months of October and November with the cases standing 1,196 and 6,739, respectively.

According to the data provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, 4,431 dengue cases were recorded in 2016, 4,726 in 2017, 2,798 in 2018, 2,036 in 2019 and 1,072 in 2020.

Meanwhile, the Capital has also recorded 44 cases of malaria and 13 cases of chikungunya this year.