Dengue cases cross 1,000 mark in city

Figure highest since 2018; over 280 cases reported last week, taking the current month’s tally to 665

The Capital continued to witness a surge in dengue cases, with 283 cases being reported over the past week (till October 23), a civic report said on Monday. This takes the current month’s caseload to 665, while this season’s total stands at 1,006, the highest since 2018. Till October 16, the city had recorded 723 cases.

South Delhi reported the highest dengue cases last week at 98, followed by North Delhi with 71 cases. In the previous week (October 9 to 16), South Delhi had recorded 61 cases, followed by North Delhi with 52 cases.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) councillor Abhishek Dutt (Congress) alleged that the civic bodies are trying to “control” the number of dengue cases by “leaving cases untraced”.

“How is it possible that there are cases which still remain untraced in a time where everything is driven by technology? The idea is to present a wrong picture to the people; if you alarm the residents with a high case count, then they will take more precautions. But they (the civic bodies and the Delhi Government) do not disclose this in order to maintain a good political image,” Mr. Dutt said.

Responding to the allegations, SDMC Mayor Mukesh Suryan said an “intensive sanitation drive” to combat vector-borne diseases is in place and that the situation is “under control”.

In September, the city had reported 217 dengue cases, which was also the highest for the month since 2018. Delhi had recorded 1,072 cases and one death in 2020, 2,036 cases and two deaths in 2019, and 2,798 cases and four deaths in 2018.

Dr. Ritu Saxena, deputy medical superintendent of the Delhi Government-run LNJP Hospital, said there “has been an increase in the number of dengue cases” at the hospital.

“We get around 100 dengue cases every day. Many of them are severe as we receive a lot of referrals from other hospitals. After 2018, this is the first time we are getting so many patients. A prolonged monsoon, leading to breeding of mosquitoes, and lack of cleanliness are among the reasons for the spike in cases,” Dr. Saxena said.

She said that apart from the beds in the hospital, they have 500 beds in a facility set up in Ramlila Ground.

“Many rush to the hospital when the patient is very severe and the platelets fall below 30,000. But instead, people should go to the hospital if they have a fever,” Dr. Saxena added.