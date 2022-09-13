Dengue caseload in Delhi rises to 295

ADVERTISEMENT

The Capital recorded 51 cases of dengue over the past week (till September 10), which is the highest weekly surge this year, taking the caseload to 295, according to a civic report on Monday.

A senior civic official said that the official count of cases in the city may rise with slightly over 300 cases of dengue currently under investigation, while refusing to elaborate further.

Untraced category

Out of the 51 cases that were recorded over the past week, 41 were recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while the remaining cases were marked under the untraced after investigation category.

More than half of the cases (156 out of 295) recorded this year have been marked under the untraced category, while senior civic officials said that the reason behind the consistent surge is “mostly due to government hospitals not feeding the correct details of patients”.

Last week (till September 3), the city recorded 39 cases, of which 18 were marked under the untraced category. This year, a total of 133 cases have been recorded in areas under the MCD while areas under the New Delhi Municipal Council have recorded only five cases.

Two-fold increase

Last year, the caseload for the period, from January 1 to September 10, stood at 158 – indicating a two-fold increase in comparison to the caseload for the same period in the current year.

In 2020, the caseload for the above-mentioned period stood at 35, and in 2019 and 2018 the numbers were 49 and 30, respectively.

Last year, the caseload for August stood at 72, which was followed by a massive surge in October and November that saw 1,196 and 6,739 cases, respectively. The year ended with a total of 9,613 cases and 23 deaths – the Capital’s worst dengue outbreak since 2015.

Meanwhile, the Capital has also recorded 63 cases of malaria and 14 cases of chikungunya this year.