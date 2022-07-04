Dengue caseload in Capital crosses 140

No deaths due to the disease have been reported so far

The Capital has recorded 143 dengue cases so far this year, with nine new cases recorded over the past week (till July 2), according to a civic report on Monday.

From 2017 to 2021, the caseload for the period starting from January 1 to July 2 has remained in double digits: 2017 (60), 2018 (33), 2019 (26), 2020 (20) and 2021 (36). While this season’s total for the same period is already in triple digits, civic officials have previously stated that most cases are reported in the period between July and November.

Out of the nine new cases, seven remained untraced after investigation. This takes the untraced tally to 92, with the category contributing more than half of the caseload.

Apart from the untraced cases, a total of 48 cases have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Last year, the Capital recorded 9,613 cases of dengue and 23 deaths, while over 2,900 cases remained untraced after investigation — the worst outbreak since 2015, which saw over 15,867 cases and 60 deaths.

Apart from this, the Capital has also recorded 27 cases of malaria for this season (till July 2).