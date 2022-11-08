Dengue caseload crosses 2,400 as Delhi reports over 290 fresh cases in a week

A municipal worker during fumigation at a residential colony in Delhi. | Photo Credit: File photo: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The Capital recorded 295 fresh cases of dengue over the past week (till November 4) taking this year’s caseload to 2,470, according to a civic report on Monday.

Of the total caseload, a majority of the cases were recorded in September (693) and October (1,238), while the caseload for the first week of November stands at 295. No deaths have been recorded so far, for the current year.

Under MCD jurisdiction

More than half of the total cases – 1,658 out of 2,470 – have been recorded in areas under the jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

The highest case numbers have been recorded in areas based in MCD’s South zone (181), Central zone (170), Najafgarh zone (166), West zone (165) and Karol Bagh zone (162).

Meanwhile, a section of domestic breeding checkers under the civic body have entered the seventh day of their indefinite strike over demands of regularising their services.

Downward trend

“The peak in dengue cases has passed and a downward trend in the case numbers will be observed in the coming weeks. However, we are continuing to ensure that necessary measures are being taken,” said a senior civic official.

This year, at least 615 cases have been marked under the untraced after investigation category.

Last year, over 2,900 cases were marked under the untraced after investigation category while the total caseload stood at 9,613 along with 23 deaths – the Capital’s worst dengue outbreak since 2015.

The city has also recorded 207 cases of malaria (till November 4), – surpassing last year’s total of 167 cases – and 41 cases of chikungunya.