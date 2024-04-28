ADVERTISEMENT

‘Den of corruption’: BJP puts up poster outside Kejriwal’s House

April 28, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Saturday put up a poster outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, calling it a “den of corruption”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in fraud, alleging that irregularities were committed in the renovation of the CM House.

He also alleged that statements of approvers in the excise policy case show that “shady deals” were done in the CM House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As the CM is lodged in jail [in a money laundering case], his office at the official residence should be closed to avoid loss to the exchequer,” said the BJP leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In response, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said the CM’s arrest is a “conspiracy designed to prevent him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election”.

“In a party survey conducted in Delhi, people had unequivocally asked him to continue governing even from behind bars. His arrest marks an unprecedented dark moment in Indian history,” she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US