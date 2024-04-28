GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Den of corruption’: BJP puts up poster outside Kejriwal’s House

April 28, 2024 01:55 am | Updated 01:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP on Saturday put up a poster outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, calling it a “den of corruption”.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of indulging in fraud, alleging that irregularities were committed in the renovation of the CM House.

He also alleged that statements of approvers in the excise policy case show that “shady deals” were done in the CM House.

“As the CM is lodged in jail [in a money laundering case], his office at the official residence should be closed to avoid loss to the exchequer,” said the BJP leader.

In response, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta said the CM’s arrest is a “conspiracy designed to prevent him from campaigning in the Lok Sabha election”.

“In a party survey conducted in Delhi, people had unequivocally asked him to continue governing even from behind bars. His arrest marks an unprecedented dark moment in Indian history,” she said.

