Demonstration in support of CAA

While demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act took place across the national capital on Friday, scores of people gathered at Central Park in Connaught Place in support of the recently passed Act.

Amid chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” and “Vande Mataram”, several youngsters assembled with some donning “We Support CAA” T-shirts. Gautam Kumar, a doctor, said: “When we go to medical camps organised for refugees, we get to hear about the atrocities faced by them. They have come to this country leaving behind everything and are ready to live in JJ clusters. All they want is to live peacefully in this country. If that opportunity is granted to them, then what is the harm?”

The gathering also took out a march at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place due to which traffic movement was allowed intermittently.

Mansi Singh, a second year MBBS student from Lady Hardinge College held a placard that read “We welcome our persecuted brother from across the border with open arms.”

Besides slogans of “Save the Constitution”, ones against political parties “ for misleading people” were also raised.