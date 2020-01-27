Delhi

Demonstration held in Gurugram to celebrate constitutional values

Members of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch recite the Preamble

Several residents, under the aegis of Gurgaon Nagrik Ekta Manch, held a demonstration at upscale DLF Phase-IV’s Galleria Market on Sunday evening to mark the 71st Republic Day.

Altaf Ahmad, a member of the organisation, said the demonstration was to “celebrate the core values of the Constitution” and similar events were held on Friday and Saturday as well in the run-up to Republic Day.

The group held two 10-minute separate demonstrations in the market.

Mr. Ahmad, along with other members of the manch, sat in a circle with the copy of the Constitution for a few minutes in silence before dispersing.

Mr. Ahmad loudly recited the Preamble of the Constitution with the demonstrators repeating after him.

They also sang Saare Jahan Se Accha.

Independent film-maker Rahul Roy, another member of the outfit, said the aim of the demonstration was to “put constitutional values in the public space as much as possible”: “It is sad that we are living in a time when even holding up a banner with ‘Secular India’ written on it is seen as provocative.

‘Institutes in crisis’

Manch member advocate Monu Kuhar, who is also a human rights activist, said that major institutes of the country are already facing a credibility crisis under the Narendra Modi government and now the educational institutes and the Constitution were also under threat.

He said that every citizen was duty-bound to stand up for the values of the Constitution.

Some shoppers also joined the demonstration.

Tabrez Alam, along with his minor son, decided to be a part of the demonstration.

“Such events help create awareness among the youth about the constitutional values. It gives out the message that people of all religions and castes have co-existed in this country and nothing can divide us,” said Mr. Alam, 40.

