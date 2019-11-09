‘Demonetisation wrecked lives of poor, farmers, traders’

The Delhi Congress, Indian Youth Congress and the National Students’ Union of India on Friday conducted protests across the city on the third anniversary of demonetisation to highlight how the decision of implementation of the scheme taken by the Modi government “wrecked the lives of the poor, farmers, shopkeepers and traders”.

The Indian Youth Congress organised its protest outside the RBI headquarters, while the NSUI held its protest at Connaught Place.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra, while addressing a ‘Halla Bol’ rally at Sadar Bazar, said that people will always remember demonetisation for creating economic ruin and unemployment in the country. “Demonetisation was the biggest scam in the world and its benefits were derived only by the rich friends of the Prime Minister. Due to the policy, the economy of the country got ruined and it has created the worst-ever unemployment rate as a consequence,” Mr. Chopra said.

Mr. Chopra said that the Prime Minister had claimed that demonetisation will result in the eradication of black money and the end of terrorism, but that both of his claims proved to be wrong.

Delhi Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that as a consequence of demonetisation, 70% business in the main markets of Delhi have come to a standstill.

“The protest is to seek an apology from the Modi government for implementing demonetisation scheme which was a self-inflicted wound on the Indian economy,” Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas B.V. said.