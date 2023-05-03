ADVERTISEMENT

Demolition drive: no HC relief for slum dwellers near Pragati Maidan

May 03, 2023 01:52 am | Updated 01:52 am IST - New Delhi

The slum dwellers, who claimed that their jhuggis were part of the ‘notified’ JJ cluster at Janta Camp Railway Nursery behind Pragati Maidan, have been given time till May 31 to vacate the premises

The Hindu Bureau

In February, the Delhi High Court had stayed the demolition exercise by the Public Works Department. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday declined to grant occupants of a JJ cluster near Pragati Maidan any relief against a demolition drive by authorities and gave them time till May 31 to vacate the premises.

The slum dwellers, who had moved the court earlier this year against the demolition exercise by the Public Works Department (PWD), said their jhuggis were part of the ‘notified’ JJ cluster at Janta Camp Railway Nursery behind Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. In February, the HC stayed the demolition and sought the stand of the Centre and Delhi government on the issue.

However, the court has now ruled that the jhuggis, located alongside Bhairon Marg, were not part of a “notified cluster” by the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and therefore, no rehabilitation can be directed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Prathiba M. Singh also noted that the structures in question were at a “considerable distance” from the recognised JJ cluster.

“The petitioners are given a month’s time to move to the shelter home as per applicable norms. After May 31, the authorities may take action for demolition. By the said date, all belongings of the petitioners will be removed,” the court said.

“A sketch has also been placed on record to show that the petitioners’ jhuggis are on the roadside of Bhairon Marg,” the order read, adding that since “they are not part of the recognised jhuggi”, it was not inclined to interfere with the demolition or eviction.

“The clear position in law as of today is that unless and until a jhuggi is part of a recognised cluster of DUSIB, no rehabilitation can be directed. Moreover, in this case, there is no doubt that the present jhuggi is not part of the recognised basti as map filed by submitted by the respondent shows there is a considerable distance between recognised basti which shows dense cluster unlike the location of the petitioner where there are some scattered jhuggis.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US