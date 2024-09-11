Demolition drive halted in Jangpura; AAP, BJP leaders visit spot, promise support

Five days after residents of the Madrasi Camp slum cluster in south-east Delhi’s Jangpura received eviction notices from the Public Works Department (PWD), leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP met the residents and promised them support. The two parties also blamed each other for the eviction notices.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court, while hearing a plea filed by the affected residents, asked the authorities to ensure that no coercive action is taken in the slum cluster in the Old Barapullah Bridge area, which is proposed to be cleared for the construction of a new flyover.

Taking note of the residents’ complaints, PWD Minister Atishi wrote to the department, asking it not to carry out any demolition in the slum cluster. She said the area is a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board-notified JJ cluster. Therefore, the residents have a right to rehabilitation before an anti-encroachment drive is initiated in the slum cluster, the Minister added.

Political wrangling

The day saw protests by members of the BJP against the Delhi government, whom they blamed for the notices. Delhi BJP’s JJ cluster in-charge Sushil Chauhan said, “AAP had not left any stone unturned in rendering people homeless.” He added that the BJP will continue to fight for the rights of the area’s residents.

Shortly after the BJP’s protests, senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited the spot along with Jangpura MLA Praveen Kumar (AAP). After interacting with the residents, Mr. Sisodia said, “The BJP intimidates officers by getting notices issued through the L-G. Then members of the same party come out to protest against these notices.”

Sharing her anguish, a resident said, “Our children go to nearby schools, and some of us work at houses in the area. We have lived here for generations. How can we suddenly move out?”

Deepak, a street vendor, said, “Authorities came and drove us out without notice on September 5. I have to pay instalments of the PMSvanidhi loan too. But for the last month, I have had no work.”

The Hindu had earlier reported how the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had demolished nearly a dozen semi-pucca houses and removed about 20 vends in an anti-encroachment drive in the area on August 5.