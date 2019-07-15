Democratisation of fashion

Fashion attracts eyeballs both on the ramp and in the media, but a huge gap exists between dreams of budding designers and the grim reality of being a part of gala fashion events.

To fill in this gap, a three-day event “Textile Fairs India” is opening at Pragati Maidan on Monday. This non-ticketing event seeks to make an impact on the hearts of the Dilliwallas.

For the first time, “TFI Fashion Design Awards”, organised by TFI in association with fashion guru Prasad Bidapa, will see 14 designers participate in a fashion show, followed by an award presentation. The first and concluding day will showcase latest developments in fibres, yarns, trims and garments from Austria, China, Hong Kong, Japan and the host nation.

Outlining the contours of this event, David Abraham, a veteran couturier, says: “My colleague Rakesh Thakore will be a part of the jury. Such platforms give a fillip to fledging designers. They get exposure to interact with those calling the shots in the textile industry.”

Both David and Rakesh graduated from the National Institute of Design, Ahmedabad, before setting up Abraham & Thakore, which is known for blending Western silhouettes with traditional craft techniques.

Rakesh says: “I will like to see the entire thing — talent, presentation, out-of-the box ideas — put together. For us, it should be a mix of modern and traditional. Textiles is a huge arena. There is hand-block printing, Banarasi, Kancheepuram, Ikat, Jamdani that hopefully will be presented in colourful clothes at this event.”

‘World of possibilities’

Payal Jain, a seasoned designer and jury member, says TFI opens a world of possibilities for young, talented designers who haven’t been able to create their own label.

“The criteria for this competition is only three years of work experience in the industry. They [designers] are given a mystery bag of fabrics to work with and show their creativity.”

Padma Raj Keshri, a designer from Bengaluru, says: “I believe in working 360 degrees from fibre to fashion.” His textile-based garments reflects the best of contemporary Indian fashion.

Prasad Bidapa says every designer needs the best of fabrics. “This is the place to find it. Public can order in specific yarn combinations, weights and colours as our exhibitors are willing to develop and innovate. We must maintain heritage textiles of India as we develop the best of technologically sophisticated fabrics for world markets, all of which you will see at TFI.”