‘Demarcate areas for eating on AIIMS premises’

Amid mounting complaints of monkeys and dogs attacking people on AIIMS premises, Union Minister Maneka Gandhi has suggested that a place be demarcated where people can eat food as leftovers strewn on the campus attract these animals.

The Minister also invited suggestions from the Resident Doctor Association (RDA) of the medical institute over the issue.

RDA president Harjit Singh Bhatti had written to the Union Women and Child Development Minister seeking her intervention in keeping patients and staff safe from dogs and monkeys at the institute’s premises.

In the letter, Mr. Bhatti stated that there has been a steep increase in the number of dogs and monkeys in hospital premises and that the patients are being attacked by them on a regular basis.

In her response, Ms. Gandhi said she was distressed to know that dogs and monkeys have increased in the campus and offered to provide the help of NGOs to deal with the dogs by sterilising and vaccinating them.

However, she said the same cannot be done with monkeys as this has no effect on their behaviour. In fact, it makes them more aggressive as they get separated from their troop.

‘Basic problem’

“The basic problem in AIIMS is the easy availability of food. If this is strictly monitored then all these animals will disappear overnight. Otherwise we can keep removing dogs and monkeys, but they will be replaced overnight by new groups.,” she said.

She suggested demarcating areas where people can eat and suggested for closed dustbins where leftover food and wrappers can be thrown.