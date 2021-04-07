Demand for plasma grows over past week in Millennium City

‘Difficult to find donors as those vaccinated are not eligible’

Demand for convalescent plasma has grown steadily over the past one week in Gurugram with sudden spike in COVID-19 cases.

However, there remains a mismatch between the supply and the demand, especially with people unwilling to come forward to donate the plasma.

Department of Transfusion Medicine (Medanta Hospital) Director Aseem Kumar Tiwari said five-to-six requests for convalescent plasma were being received every day over the past one week. “The demand for plasma was almost nil since January this year, but we started getting requests 10 days ago,” said Dr. Tiwari. He added the demand was being met with the efforts of the social activists and the family of the patient also arranged donor in some cases.

Dr. Tiwari said it was difficult than earlier to find a donor because those vaccinated were not eligible to donate and the mismatch between supply and the demand could widen.

District Administration Plasma Donation Core Group member and social activist Lovleen Kumar Satija said demand had suddenly gone up over the past two days with an average two dozens requests for plasma every day.

“It is really difficult to arrange a donor,” said Mr. Satija. However, there are few who have donated plasma multiple times. “I have come to donate my plasma for the fourth time,” said Sumit Rohatagi, 40, who donated plasma at Medanta Hospital on Tuesday.

Arunesh Kumar, Senior Consultant and Head, Respiratory Medicine and Pulmonology, Paras Hospital, said the demand was exponentially high and gone up by 50%. Mahima, a doctor at Rotary club, running a plasma bank in collaboration with the district administration, said there were around 7-8 requests for plasma every day, and there were reaching out to previous donors for donations.

Gurugram Chief Medical Officer Virender Yadav said ICMR in its guidelines last year had advised against “indiscriminate use of Convalescent Plasma Therapy”.