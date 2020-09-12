Demand for drugs peaked with liquor shops shut

NEW DELHI

12 September 2020 23:27 IST

The prolonged lockdown saw higher marijuana consumption due to its relatively easier availability

The closing of liquor shops for around two months had a not entirely unexpected consequence in the national capital: the demand for drugs peaked during the lockdown. Prices of various narcotic substances rose up to three times the regular price because their availability was scarce, said a senior police officer.

With inter-State traffic reduced to a trickle during the lockdown phase, the police managed to crack down on the drug supply lines. “We have seized a high quantity of marijuana supplied to Delhi-NCR from States such as Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan. Through our informers’ network, we kept watch on the movement of drugs from other States to Delhi,” said the officer.

Until August 31, the Delhi police had recovered 2,262 kg of marijuana, 28 kg opium, 8 kg charas, 50 kg smack/heroin and 700 grams of cocaine.

Explaining the high quantum of marijuana seized, the officer said it was the drug most readily available during the lockdown period. Most of those engaged in the sale of marijuana are slum dwellers, street vendors and rickshaw pullers. “Slum dwellers involved in the sale of marijuana sell it to customers in small packets of 5 g or 10 g. The clientele is usually through a network of contacts. Contact a person roaming in the periphery of the slum and he will get you a packet of marijuana,” said the officer.

Busting the network is difficult because of attractive incentives at every point of the chain. “Drug peddling is a source of livelihood for many. We keep raiding slums whenever we get inputs regarding sale of drugs. We also send decoy customers to keep watch on such activities,” said the officer.

Even drug peddlers who usually deal in high-end stuff such as LSD, cocaine and MDMA switched to selling marijuana and opium during the lockdown due to the ban on regular international flights, said the officer. The sale of high-end or expensive drugs anyway remained low because pubs and bars, which are the primarily points of sale for these, remained closed until recently in all of Delhi-NCR.

Another officer said there were even instances of local smugglers misusing curfew passes to smuggle opium and marijuana on the pretext of supplying essential services during the period of severe movement restrictions.

While in 2019, 712 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and 909 persons arrested, this year has seen a total of 373 cases and 461 arrests so far. “We have also impounded the vehicles used to transport drugs,” said the officer.