Delta variant not a cause for concern: Health Minister

New Delhi

11 August 2021 01:02 IST

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday said the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus is not a concern as the same was the cause of the second wave.

“Genome sequencing of the samples during the second wave and after has been done. The results of both show that about 80% of the sample population was infected by the Delta variant. All the reports of Delhi were sent to the ICMR and they also pointed out that the Capital was battling the Delta variant during the second wave. Therefore, I don’t think that the Delta variant should be a cause of concern for us,” he said.

Seven hospitals

The Minister also confirmed that the Health Department had received financial approval for the construction of seven make-shift hospitals.

“Construction of the make-shift hospitals is expected to be completed within the next six months on a war-footing. Make-shift hospitals will also be equipped with 7,000 ICU beds for improvement in health infrastructure and battling any next possible COVID wave in the Capital,” said Mr. Jain.

Make-shift hospitals will come up at Sarita Vihar, Shalimar Bagh, Sultanpuri, Kirari, Raghubir Nagar, GTB hospital and Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya.

52 new cases, 1 death

The city reported only 52 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours, taking the tally to 14,36,852, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday.

One death was also reported, pushing the toll to 25,068. A total of 65,123 tests were conducted in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.08%. There are currently 504 active cases in the national capital.