Delivery executive killed in alleged hit-and-run

May 21, 2022 00:02 IST

Had taken up job to fund sister’s wedding

Karan’s family remembers how he took up the job as a delivery executive to help fund his elder sister’s wedding, scheduled in November this year. The 19-year-old, who worked with Zepto, died on Wednesday in an alleged hit-and-run incident in Dwarka after completing a delivery. Mr. Karan used to live in Goyla Dairy with his family of five, including two elder sisters.

Returning after conducting his last rites in Haridwar, his father, Raju, said they never thought about the risks involved in his son’s job.

“He told us that he liked his work so we supported him… He had several friends who worked with the same company and he used to go with them to work… On Wednesday he went alone for a delivery. That is why perhaps he lay injured on the road for several hours,” Mr. Raju said.

Mr. Raju added that his son, who started working with the grocery delivery app only last month, was saving money for his sister’s wedding in November.

“He took up the job since I earn only around ₹16,000 from my job. He used to make ₹18,000… He was the second earning member of our family… We don’t care about the salary but I wish my son were alive and could see his sister get married,” the father said. He added that Mr. Karan had plans to switch to a better job.

His grief-stricken mother, Pinky, said: “It’s just that he wanted to help with his sister’s wedding which he knew wouldn’t be possible with his father’s salary.”

DCP (Dwarka) Shankar Singh Chaudhary said they received a call at the Dwarka (South) police station regarding a road accident on Wednesday. After a police team reached the spot, he was shifted to DDU hospital from where he was referred to Safdarjung Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The DCP added that a case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and section 304A (causing death by negligence) was added.

“Intense efforts are being made to trace the offender… CCTVs are being analysed and witnesses are being examined,” the police added.

In an official statement on Twitter, Zepto said: “The team members from Zepto and Zypp have been with the family since the night of the accident, supporting and ensuring that they bear no pressure from the process. In addition, our team is working closely with relevant authorities, who recently filed an FIR, to assist them in any way we can with the case”.

The company added that they are helping the family with an immediate financial aid of ₹10 lakh and with an additional insurance grant of ₹8 lakhs. Mr. Karan’s father, however, said the company hasn’t yet got in touch with him regarding the financial support.