Delivery boy held for theft

A 20-year-old delivery boy was arrested from south Delhi’s Munirka on Saturday for stealing electronics from students living in rented accommodations here. The accused delivered tiffins to students.

Sold them at petty price

The boy, Noor Islam alias Rahul, hails from West Bengal. The police said he would deliver food to students at night and return to collect the boxes during the early hours. Finding the students asleep, he would steal their mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets. Islam told the police that he sold the electronics at bus stands for a petty price in order to support himself. The police said the students didn’t doubt him because of his good behaviour. “They always found him affable,” said Additional DCP (South) Chinmoy Biswal.