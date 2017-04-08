Delivery boy held for theft

A 20-year-old delivery boy was arrested from south Delhi’s Munirka on Saturday for stealing electronics from students living in rented accommodations here. The accused delivered tiffins to students.
Sold them at petty price
The boy, Noor Islam alias Rahul, hails from West Bengal. The police said he would deliver food to students at night and return to collect the boxes during the early hours. Finding the students asleep, he would steal their mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets. Islam told the police that he sold the electronics at bus stands for a petty price in order to support himself. The police said the students didn’t doubt him because of his good behaviour. “They always found him affable,” said Additional DCP (South) Chinmoy Biswal.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor