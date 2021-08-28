Delivery boy dies in accident; kin thrash advocate outside police station

NEW DELHI

28 August 2021 02:21 IST

Offending driver, who was drunk at that time, arrested; crowd snatches lawyer’s bag containing ₹5 lakh

A few hours after a delivery boy died in a road accident, his family and friends allegedly attacked a 41-year-old advocate outside Karol Bagh police station in the small hours of Friday.

The accused mob had gathered outside the police station to demand action against the accused. They believed that the advocate, Ashish Kapoor, had come to bribe the policemen in order to save the offending driver. The IO in the case has been sent to district lines to ensure a fair probe. DCP (Central) Jasmeet Singh said a PCR call was received at 4.05 a.m. wherein the caller said the victim’s family members not only thrashed him but also snatched his bag containing ₹5 lakh. Vinod Kumar was on his two-wheeler — on way to deliver food — when one 20-year-old student, Rachit Singhal, in a car, hit him from behind at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday. Kumar died during treatment. The accused, who was drunk at the time of the incident, has been arrested, the police said. Kapoor told the police that he was in the vicinity when he felt that he was being followed by some people. Next, he decided to approach the police for help when the crowd attacked him. Further probe is under way, an officer said.

