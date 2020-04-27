Delivery boy arrested for stealing articles from house

A delivery boy was arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop, mobile phone and ₹5,000 cash from a house in Malviya Nagar, the police said on Sunday.

The police were informed about the incident on April 18, an official said, adding all the stolen items have been recovered. The accused, Tushar Sansanwal (21), is a resident of Katwariya Sarai. “Around 20 days ago, the complainant took a lift from a scooty-borne delivery man to reach his house in Malviya Nagar. The delivery boy also shared his mobile number and asked him to call him if any item needs to be delivered,” said DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur. The complainant contacted Sansanwal on April 18. When he came to the house to deliver some items, he decamped with the articles, the DCP added.