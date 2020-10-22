Delivery agentheld for cheating

A delivery boy working for an e-commerce platform was arrested for allegedly cheating a customer on the pretext that his order was cancelled and he would receive a refund soon, the police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Manoj (22), is a resident of Kirti Nagar, they said. A probe was initiated after a complaint was received at K.M. Pur police station on October 19.

The customer, in his police complaint, alleged that a delivery boy working for Amazon had come to his house at Kidwai Nagar on October 1 to deliver the mobile phone. But the delivery boy informed him that his order had been cancelled and he would receive the refund soon. However, when the man checked the status of his order, it showed that the mobile was delivered. He immediately contacted the Amazon office regarding the refund but the e-commerce platform told him that the mobile phone has been delivered to him.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “A case was registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of IPC. A raid was conducted and the delivery boy was arrested.”

The mobile phone was recovered from one Dharamvir to whom the accused had sold it, he said. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was in need of money. So he deliberately showed the mobile phone as delivered, the DCP said.