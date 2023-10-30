Delivery agent held for raping woman at Noida high-rise

October 30, 2023 02:15 am | Updated 02:15 am IST - New Delhi

A 25-year-old delivery agent was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at a high-rise apartment in Noida, where he had gone to hand over groceries ordered by the victim through a mobile application, the police said.

The incident took place on Friday morning. According to the police, accused Sumit Singh, a resident of Badalpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar, worked for grocery aggregator Blinkit. He forcibly entered the 19-year-old woman’s apartment on finding her alone and raped her. “He then fled from there on his bike,” said an officer.

Following a complaint by the victim, several police teams were formed to nab the accused. He was finally arrested from Khairpur.

“Just after he was nabbed, the accused snatched a police officer’s pistol and opened fire while trying to escape. The other officials present at the spot retaliated in self-defence and Sumit Singh received a gunshot injury in his leg,” the officer said, adding that the pistol was recovered from him and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to the police, the accused was jailed in the past for selling illegal liquor and his elder brother Manoj too is a history-sheeter.

‘Cries went unheard’

As he left the apartment, the woman ran to the balcony and raised alarm but no one heard her cries and he managed to escape from the society. “Since the incident occurred early morning, most people were presumably asleep,” the officer said.

Based on his call details, it appears that he was hiding in some dark corner in the society for at least an hour and then fled on his bike from the society’s Gate No. 3,” the officer said after scanning the CCTV footage.

He said the woman was staying temporarily at the flat owned by her brother-in-law. He had asked her to take care of his flat and pets since he had gone to his hometown.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson of grocery aggregator Blinkit said they are fully cooperating with the police.

“We cannot comment further on it as the investigation is under way,” the spokesperson added.