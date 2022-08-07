Delimitation work on track, completion likely by Nov.

The three-member delimitation committee is headed by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. | Photo Credit: File photo

Much of the data needed for the exercise already available with the delimitation panel, say officials

Much of the work for the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi has been completed and the three-member delimitation committee is on track to submit the draft report on the exercise within the stipulated deadline (November 2022), sources familiar with the development said on Saturday.

A source said the committee has already received data from the Directorate of Census Operations, while the office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, has provided the latest electoral rolls. The exact number of wards to be carved out of the exercise has been fixed at 250, said the source.

“The work on the delimitation exercise is moving at a faster pace as the data used are from the 2011 Census and digital maps from the previous delimitation exercise [in 2016] are already available. We only have to reduce 22 wards [from 272 to 250] and the larger focus is on Assembly segments that have more than three wards, while the average population per ward will be around 65,000,” said a source.

Four-month deadline

The three-member delimitation committee, which was constituted on July 8, is chaired by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. The panel is expected to submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution.

According to an order dated July 22 from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), each Assembly constituency shall be divided into a minimum of three wards. However, senior officials at the State Election Commission stated that there is no upper limit for the same.

“The draft delimitation report will be completed soon and after the Centre’s approval, it will be uploaded in the public domain for suggestions and objections. This is likely to be done a month before the deadline, while the grievances raised will be disposed of in the month that follows,” said the source, adding that the final proposal will be sent to the Centre for consideration, approval and publication in the official Gazette.

The need for the delimitation exercise arose after the Central government notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which proposed the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations — North, South and East — and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250 seats” from the existing 272.