Delimitation of civic wards fast-tracked

Work under way in constituencies of north Delhi at present

The delimitation of municipal wards is currently on a “fast-track process”, while the focus is on ascertaining the Assembly constituencies where the number of wards can be reduced, sources familiar with the developments said on Tuesday.

The sources added that constituencies in north Delhi are currently being worked on while the delimitation committee is “racing against time” to complete the exercise within the stipulated deadline.

‘Vast exercise’

“It is a vast exercise and equally tedious, but meetings are taking place on a recurring basis to ensure that work is finished on time. Currently it’s an on-table exercise that will be followed by field verification exercises,” sources said.

The need for the delimitation exercise arose after the Central government notified the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022, which proposed the merger of the three erstwhile municipal corporations and a reduction in the number of councillor seats to “not more than 250” from the existing 272.

On July 26, The Hindu had reported that the exact number of seats to be carved out of the exercise has been fixed at 250.

“The reduction in seats will be done by merging wards in constituencies which have more than three wards. Wards will be merged and that will depend on the overall population and limits of the constituency, sources said.

They added, “For instance, some constituencies have smaller wards that can be bifurcated and switched on to nearby wards. There are parameters that have to be kept in mind for this exercise, however, the limits are not sacrosanct.”

According to an order issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, dated July 22, the minimum number of wards in each Assembly constituency has been fixed at three, while sources have stated that the average population per ward will be around 65,000.

Report in four months

The delimitation committee, which was constituted by the MHA on July 8, is required to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution. The three-member committee is led by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev.

Sources added that the draft report is likely to be put out for public suggestions and objections – after receiving approval from the Centre – a month prior to the stipulated deadline.