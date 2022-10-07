Delimitation committee sends feedback on order to MHA

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI:
October 07, 2022 01:24 IST

The chairperson of the committee Vijay Dev | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

The delimitation committee has sent 1,720 suggestions and objections it received in response to its draft report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to officials familiar with the development.

The officials said while the public feedback had been examined, it could not be disposed of without prior approval from the Centre. “Plenty of suggestions and objections were repetitive while many held no relevance. These were on issues such as the unequal distribution of population per ward. However, the final report is likely to reflect minor changes in connection to ward boundaries and other geographical changes,” an official said.

The official added that regardless of the nature of the changes, implementing the draft delimitation order will be a tedious task which will require redrawing of the wards’ maps. “We aim to send the final proposal to the Centre by October 18. The process is on fast-track mode. We are now waiting to hear from the MHA,” the official added. 

The delimitation committee, which was constituted by the MHA on July 8, is headed by State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev. It was asked to complete the exercise and submit its report within four months from the date of its constitution.

