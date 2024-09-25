Delhi's Winter Action Plan launched to combat air pollution with new initiatives

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) announced a 21-point Winter Action Plan to tackle air pollution in the national capital over the coming months, which includes monitoring of air pollution hotspots through drones and a special task force.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the media, Mr. Rai said, “This year, our theme is ‘Mil Kar Chale, Pradushan Se Lade’ [let’s fight against pollution together]’ and the government will start working on it from today itself.”

The Minister said that due to the efforts by the Delhi government, pollution levels have decreased by 34.6%. “In 2016, there were 243 days of pollution, whereas in 2023, this has reduced to 159 days. In 2013, Delhi’s green cover was 20%, which increased to 23.06% in 2021,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This time too, Delhi is fully prepared to tackle the winter pollution. Under the Winter Action Plan, for the first time, pollution in hot spots in Delhi will be monitored by drones. A six-member special task force has been formed to monitor and prevent pollution,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that work-from-home will be encouraged and as an emergency measure, the focus will be on the odd-even scheme and artificial rain. Additionally, strict implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced if pollution increases and efforts will be coordinated with the central government and neighbouring States, he added.

“This time, free spraying of bio-decomposer will be conducted on over 5,000 acres of farmland in Delhi. Strict monitoring will be carried out at construction sites, and measures will be taken to reduce vehicle pollution, along with a ban on open burning of waste,” the Minister said.

The Minister said that to reduce vehicle pollution, 360 teams will check vehicle PUC (Pollution Under Control) certificates and enforce the ban on 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles. Also, 588 teams have been formed to ensure no one burns waste in the open.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.