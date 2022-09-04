‘Delhi’s virtual school anti-student’

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Even as the newly launched Delhi Model Virtual School (DMVS) received 800 applications and is likely to extend the last date to apply, a students’ body termed it “anti-student” and said it would “destroy the foundation” of the education ecosystem.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had on Wednesday launched the DMVS for Classes IX to XII, and claimed that it was “India’s first such platform” where students from across the country will be eligible for admission.

According to the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), however, online classes could never be a “wholesome substitute” for classroom learning.

Following the announcement, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) too had contended that the first virtual school had already been launched in the country by the Centre in 2021.

Last date extension

According to a city government official, around 800 applications had been received till Friday after the process began on Wednesday. The last date for receiving applications, the official added, was September 6, however, it was likely to be extended. The new session was likely to start in October. The school will not charge any fee and will have an in-built attendance tracking system in the online platform used for classes.

The government was, in the meantime, reaching out to students across the country through social media to share information about the school which is affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE).

The AIDSO, however, contended in a statement that education was not just about “cramming facts” and “hoarding degrees” but about the holistic development of the child.

“According to the Chief Minister, this step would ensure ‘revolutionary changes in education’, but his past actions tend to portray a different picture altogether, where in over 50 public schools were shut down,” the AIDSO said.

Will widen rich-poor gulf

“The social interactions with teachers and fellow students are crucial in nurturing young minds. Furthermore, free online education will widen the gulf between the rich and the poor students, as has already been witnessed during the lockdown phase,” it said.

Practical-based science subjects, the students’ body added, could never be taught effectively through virtually simulated labs even as it claimed that no new teachers had been recruited for the new model.

“Teachers have been selected from Delhi government schools and trained to suit the purpose. Now the pertinent question which arises is: if teachers from government schools are taken up for this new responsibility, who will fill the vacuum created parallelly in the public schools,” the AIDSO asked.

While announcing the initiative, Mr. Kejriwal had said that the DMVS will seek to prepare students for competitive exams like Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) and Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

The application process for the 2022-23 academic session started on Wednesday via the school’s official website: www.dmvs.ac.in. Any child between 13 to 18 years of age, who has completed Class VIII from any recognised school, can apply for admissions to Class IX.